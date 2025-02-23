UK weather: Met Office’s UK 5 day weather forecast for last week of meteorological winter

By Jessica Martin
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 17:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Met Office’s UK 5 day weather forecast provides a look at the weather for the week ahead.

The Met Office has forecast a day of sunshine and showers across the UK on February 24, with close to average temperatures in the north, but mild in the south.

It will be the last week of meteorological winter, with the season ending on February 28.

Met Office’s UK 5 day forecast

Monday

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rain clearing the southeast, leaving a day of sunshine and showers across the UK. Temperatures close to average in the north, but mild in the sunshine across the south.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday

Sunny spells and showers for many on Tuesday. Rain for many on Wednesday, turning heavy at times. Drier and brighter on Thursday away from the far north and far southwest.

Related topics:Met OfficeWeather forecastVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice