Thunderstorms set to hit Banbury

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms across Banburyshire which will reach our area tomorrow (Wednesday) causing torrential downpours for most of the day.

Forecasters predict that thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning, with potential disruption to travel and flooding. The chances of rain increase dramatically from midnight tonight with a 50 to 80 per cent of heavy rain remaining until late afternoon.

The yellow warning reads: "Widely 15-30 mm of rain may fall, with up to 50 mm in a few locations.

"After a drier interlude, further thunderstorms may develop in a few places during Wednesday afternoon, mainly southeastern parts of England.

"Whilst rain and flooding is likely to be the largest impact, hail, lightning and gusty winds will be additional hazards."