Storm Eunice: M40 closed northbound after lorry overturns between Bicester and Banbury

An overturned lorry has closed the northbound side of the M40 between Cherwell Valley Services/the A43 to Brackley (junction 10) and Banbury (junction 11).

The closure has caused traffic on the northbound side to back up all the way to junction 9 (the A34 to Oxford)

The diversion is to follow the hollow diamond symbol - via the A43 to Brackley, and then the A422 back to the M40 at Banbury. Traffic is already building along this route.

Overturned lorry closes one side of the M40