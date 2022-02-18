Storm Eunice: M40 closed northbound after lorry overturns between Bicester and Banbury

A lorry has toppled over on the M40, closing one side of the motorway to traffic

By James Bryce
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:01 pm

An overturned lorry has closed the northbound side of the M40 between Cherwell Valley Services/the A43 to Brackley (junction 10) and Banbury (junction 11).

The closure has caused traffic on the northbound side to back up all the way to junction 9 (the A34 to Oxford)

The diversion is to follow the hollow diamond symbol - via the A43 to Brackley, and then the A422 back to the M40 at Banbury. Traffic is already building along this route.

Overturned lorry closes one side of the M40
The traffic as of 2.50pm on Friday. The black and white checked part of the M40 is closed. Black indicates traffic that is 'not moving', Map from Highways England
