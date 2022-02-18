Storm Eunice: Chiltern Railways cancels all services for the rest of the day
No Chiltern Railways services will run for the rest of Friday February 18
Storm Eunice is causing severe disruption to rail services in the Leamington area.
All Chiltern Railways services have been cancelled until the end of the day due to debris being blown onto the track.
A spokesperson for Chiltern Railways said: "We are working with Network Rail and other partners to clear the line as quickly and safely as possible. No services will run for the rest of the day.
"Organising alternative road transport for customers is also subject to delay and disruption due to debris on the road network.
"Chiltern Railways are asking customers to not travel today.
"Tickets valid for travel today will also be valid for travel through to Monday 21st February.
"However, services on Saturday 19th February may be busier than normal due to the impact of today's disruption."