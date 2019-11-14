Round-up: A day when heavy rain led to floods, school closures and commuter nightmares in the Banbury area

Major flooding occurred just a few miles away in south Warwickshire.

Dozens of schools were either closed or had to close early, due to the flooded roads.

Closer to home, Cropredy C of E Primary School, Cropredy Preschool and Wykham Park Academy were also closed.

The problems were especially bad in and around the Shipston and Kineton area, as well as the rural roads around Southam.

Rural roads are becoming impassible.

Among many others, Woodford Halse was badly affected, as well as Barford Saint Michael and Barford Saint John.

The floods have also led to delays on trains. At the beginning of the day, Chiltern Railways had to cancel all of its trains on the Leamington to Banbury line.

The problems then turned to the West Midlands Railway with delays on, among others, the Northampton to Rugby route.

Flood warnings were announced on areas around the River Dene at Walton, River Dene at Wellesbourne and River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington.

Emergency services spent much of the day helping stranded motorists.

Click here for photos of the floods.