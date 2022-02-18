Power cuts hit villages around Banbury

Wester Power Distribution reported four separate incidents at 11.30am today - Friday February 18.

It is not known if Storm Eunice is the cause behind any of the cuts.

An area around and including Hook Norton lost power at 10.30am. 950 properties are without power as of 11.30am. Estimated time for power supplied to resume is 1.30pm.

Power cuts have hit addresses around the Banbury area

Two areas around and including West Adderbury went off-grid at 11.15am. A total of 1,544 properties were without power as of 11.30am. Electricity supply is expected to return at 2.30pm.

And in Great Bourton a power cut struck at 10.30am. This was affecting 43 addresses as of 11.30am. There is no estimate as yet for the return of power.