In pictures: Aerial photos show the extent of this week's flooding across the Banbury area

As we have been reporting all week, the rain, which began on Sunday and continued in a deluge on Monday, caused disruption over the town and the surrounding area, leaving some roads unpassable.

Yesterday (Wednesday) South Newington recorded the second highest average rainfall measurements in the south region at 183mm, against a norm of 60mm.

Barry Prentice sent us these aerial photos to provide us another angle on the floods.

Click here to view your photos on the floods.

1 . Aerial photos of flooding in Banbury Looking across Spiceball Park towards the Castle Quay and the new Premier Inn (red stripey building) with Spiceball Leisure Centre top left. Photo: Barry Prentice Photo Sales

2 . Aerial photos of flooding in Banbury Overhead The Mill, with Lidl to the bottom right and Castle Quay at the top. Photo: Barry Prentice Photo Sales

3 . Aerial photos of flooding in Banbury Another view across flooded parkland. Photo: Barry Prentice Photo Sales

4 . Aerial photos of flooding in Banbury The River Cherwell at the Spiceball roundabout, showing Spiceball Leisure Centre extreme right with the pedestrian bridge at the bottom. Photo: Barry Prentice Photo Sales