Barry Prentice sent us these aerial photos to provide us another angle on the floods.Barry Prentice sent us these aerial photos to provide us another angle on the floods.
Barry Prentice sent us these aerial photos to provide us another angle on the floods.

In pictures: Aerial photos show the extent of this week's flooding across the Banbury area

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2024, 09:51 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 09:54 BST
Once again, heavy rain has brought flooding across many areas of Banbury this week.

As we have been reporting all week, the rain, which began on Sunday and continued in a deluge on Monday, caused disruption over the town and the surrounding area, leaving some roads unpassable.

Yesterday (Wednesday) South Newington recorded the second highest average rainfall measurements in the south region at 183mm, against a norm of 60mm.

Barry Prentice sent us these aerial photos to provide us another angle on the floods.

Click here to view your photos on the floods.

Looking across Spiceball Park towards the Castle Quay and the new Premier Inn (red stripey building) with Spiceball Leisure Centre top left.

1. Aerial photos of flooding in Banbury

Looking across Spiceball Park towards the Castle Quay and the new Premier Inn (red stripey building) with Spiceball Leisure Centre top left. Photo: Barry Prentice

Photo Sales
Overhead The Mill, with Lidl to the bottom right and Castle Quay at the top.

2. Aerial photos of flooding in Banbury

Overhead The Mill, with Lidl to the bottom right and Castle Quay at the top. Photo: Barry Prentice

Photo Sales
Another view across flooded parkland.

3. Aerial photos of flooding in Banbury

Another view across flooded parkland. Photo: Barry Prentice

Photo Sales
The River Cherwell at the Spiceball roundabout, showing Spiceball Leisure Centre extreme right with the pedestrian bridge at the bottom.

4. Aerial photos of flooding in Banbury

The River Cherwell at the Spiceball roundabout, showing Spiceball Leisure Centre extreme right with the pedestrian bridge at the bottom. Photo: Barry Prentice

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Banbury