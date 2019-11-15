Flood warnings are still in place around Banbury - and here are some more photos of the floods
Flood warnings remain in place in the Banbury area as emergency services
Friday, 15th November 2019, 8:13 am
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 8:14 am
The following flood warnings were issues last night and still remain this morning:
River Cherwell from below Banbury to just above Upper Heyford
River Cherwell from Charwelton to above Banbury
River Dene at Walton
Wendlebury village on the Wendlebury Brook
The village of Wendlebury near Bicester has been badly affected after river levels rose on the Wendlebury Brook.
We will keep you updated - send any information and photos to phil.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk