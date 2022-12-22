Are you dreaming of a white Christmas ? Sadly, your hopes may be dashed by the Met Office weather forecast for Bristol during December 24, 25 and 26.

With the city hit by heavy snowfall and widespread ice in mid December, it seemed a smattering of the white stuff on C hristmas Day could have been on the cards for the first time in years. But temperatures are set to be fairly mild this weekend, especially throughout the south of the country, so it’s looking more and more unlikely.

Advertisement

What Bristol should see over the festive period are unsettled weather conditions, namely rain interspersed with sunny spells. Temperatures could climb as high as 12°C over Christmas weekend, quite the change from the chilly sub-zero conditions we endured just a few weeks ago.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Harris, said; “From mid-week we expect to see a north-south split develop with colder weather arriving in the north, while the south hangs onto the mild conditions.

“There are, however, large uncertainties concerning where the boundary between these two air masses will eventually end up, especially as we head into the Christmas weekend . Uncertainty in the weather forecast details is not unusual at six to seven days out, and the current weather patterns are heightening those uncertainties.

“Confidence in the forecast is unlikely to increase until mid-week at the earliest and a range of outcomes are still possible. However, what we can say is that Christmas Day will most likely be mild with a risk of rain or showers in places for the south, especially the far south, while any cold air and wintry conditions will most likely be confined to the north of the UK.”

Advertisement

Bristol weather forecast for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day