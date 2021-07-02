Weather

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning on Saturday covering the Banbury area and much of the rest of England.

The warning runs from 6am on Saturday July 3 until midnight, and says that heavy rain and thunderstorms may bring some disruption - although it seems thunderstorms are not likely in the Banbury area during that time.

The forecast for Saturday shows an 80% chance of heavy rain between 5am and 8am and then a 50% chance of light rain up to midday. Temperatures will hit 20C around 4pm, when some breaks may appear in the clouds. There is a 30% chance of rain between 4pm and 8pm.

The Met Office weather warning area