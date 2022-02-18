Alkerton tip near Banbury closed due to Storm Eunice
Friday, 18th February 2022, 11:30 am
Alkerton household waste recycling centre (at Stratford Road, Alkerton, OX15 6HZ) has been closed today - Friday February 18.
It, and all other Oxfordshire household waste recycling centres have been closed due to Storm Eunice.
A statement on Oxfordshire County Council's website said: "ALL Oxfordshire recycling centres are CLOSED due to strong, dangerous winds caused by Storm Eunice. We hope they will reopen as normal tomorrow."