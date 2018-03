Continued cold and forecast snow have claimed yet another Banbury event.

The Great British Spring Clean was scheduled for Friday, March 2 from 10am at Spiceball Park.

Organised by the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust as part of Wild Banbury, the event will be rescheduled.

The next regular volunteer day at Spiceball is still scheduled for Saturday, March 10 from 10.30am.