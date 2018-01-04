WATCH: Deddington care home residents sample Geri Halliwell's cooking on ITV's This Morning

Residents of a Deddington care home 'spiced up their lives' when they visited Geri Halliwell at her home to appear on ITV’s This Morning.

The former Spice Girl baked biscuits with her young daughter Bluebell and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, before serving up the festive treats to the elderly residents from Featherton House Care Home.

A group of pensioners from the Chapel Square nursing home were invited to sample the celebrity's cooking during a segment of the ITV morning show and join in a singalong with Geri and Rylan as a tribute to the late George Michael.

The residents were also invited to share a glass of sherry as well as the baked treats at Geri's country estate, which is close to Deddington, on December 20, 2017.

Featherton House manager Holly Rose said: “It was lovely for our staff and residents to be invited to Geri Halliwell’s home to appear live on This Morning.

"It’s not every day you get to meet celebrity’s and visiting her beautiful home was a real treat for everyone who went.

“It is important for our residents to participate in interesting and exciting activities within the local community, and visiting Geri and appearing on national television was something they will never forget.

“All the staff and residents at Featherton House would like to say a huge thank you to This Morning for making the event possible, and to Geri and Rylan for being so welcoming on the day.”

Featherton House Care Home forms part of Wren Retirement Living and is managed by Healthcare Management Solutions.

The service provides residential care for up to 25 older people and is rated 10/10 on the national carehomes.co.uk site and number one in the south east region, while the Care Quality Commission rated the home as ‘good’ with one area rated as ‘outstanding’.