Watch: Chipping Norton’s TV star Kaleb Cooper releases music video with profits going to farming charity

Kaleb Cooper has released a music video for his charity single 'I Can’t Stand Sheep!'.

The Clarkson’s Farm star, and now author and rapper, released the music video to his charity single ‘I Can’t Stand Sheep!’ today (April 12).

A big supporter of the UK farming industry, Kaleb wants to raise awareness of the struggles facing farmers and the farming community with the song.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old Chipping Norton resident has previously only shown the video at theatres on his nationwide tour but now hopes to raise more money for the RABI farming charity with the video release.

All money raised will go towards the RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) charity, whose helpline number is featured in Kaleb’s track.

Kaleb Cooper said: “All the way through the tour I’ve been asking the audience if they think I should release this music video into the wild. Well, your votes were cast and as promised, it’s coming out! However questionable my dance moves and rap skills are, it’s all for a brilliant cause.

“I hope this music video continues to raise awareness for the RABI. Farmers are going through such a challenging time, especially with the weather at the moment. It’s so important to make sure we are all able to talk about our problems and get help when we need it, which is where organisations like the RABI come in and do such incredible work supporting farming people in this country.”

For more information about RABI, visit its website at: https://rabi.org.uk/