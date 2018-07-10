Watch as Soho Farmhouse outbuilding goes up in flames

An outbuilding at the exclusive members club Soho Farmhouse near Great Tew dramatically went up in flames in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday, July 9).

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Hook Norton, Chipping Norton and Charlbury were called to the electrical fire at the hotel complex shortly after midnight.

The outbuilding, containing a 415v electrical supply, was well alight on arrival but was extinguished just after 4am.

Celebrities including Meghan Markle, the Beckhams and many others have been known to visit Soho Farmhouse.

A spokesman for Soho House, which runs the countryside retreat and has hotels all over the world, said: “There was a small fire started by an electrical fault in a back of site area.

“It was brought under control very quickly and no one was hurt. It has not impacted any of the guest areas or the running of the site.”