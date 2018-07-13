Watch as hundreds of protesters 'welcome' Donald Trump to Blenheim Palace

Hundreds of people of all ages descended on the gates of Blenheim Palace to protest against US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK yesterday (Thursday, July 12).

The protesters chanted against the controversial president, cheered motorists who honked as they went past and booed suspected guests to the black-tie dinner at the Woodstock stately home from around 4-8pm.

Mr Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived by helicopter at around 7.30pm out of sight of the protesters, while the evening's host, Prime Minister Theresa May, slipped through a back entrance.

But most of the other guests, including Cabinet ministers, Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth, Witney MP Robert Courts, business leaders and the coach-loads of journalists were forced to use the main gate on the A44 Oxford Road, which was surrounded by noisy protesters.

Among the demonstration were people from across the country as well as locals, including members of the Labour Party and Oxford Stand Up To Racism.

Protesters outside Blenheim Palace over Donald Trump's visit

County council deputy opposition leader Cllr Laura Price said: "It's great to see the whole Oxfordshire community come together and sending that message out of 'hope Trumps hate'."

The Labour councillor for Witney South and Central said the huge turnout shows that Oxfordshire is no more accepting of Mr Trump's politics or attitudes than London.

Cllr Andrew Coles, who represents Witney South at West Oxfordshire District Council, said people feel embarrassed by the president's visit.

Around 300 police officers from across the UK were drafted in to supervise the protest including the mounted section and riot vans.

A group of Trump lookalikes joined the protests - this one said it is a 'beautiful wall'

A minor rescue operation was needed to bring one of the protesters down from a plinth next to the palace gates, and some had to move protesting cyclists out of the way of vehicles, but otherwise it was a peaceful atmosphere.

The Hommel family came from Yarnton to join the demonstration as father Peter said he and his wife Bronia wanted to show their children Ed and Roo that you should stand up against things you disagree with.

"For me, he stands for everything that I dislike about humanity and the way people can behave with each other," he said, holding his 'Trump Stinks' placard.

"He sums that up for me in a way I don't think many other people manage to do and I think that's why so many people have come out."

An anti-Trump placard outside Blenheim Palace

Mrs May and her husband Philip greeted the Trumps on the steps of the palace's Great Court as they arrived in the presidential armoured limousine having travelled by helicopter from the US Ambassador's residence in London.

The Trumps and the 150 other guests watched a military ceremony performed by the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh guards before heading inside for dinner.

The guests had to wait as Mr Trump and the prime minister were given a tour of the palace including the Winston Churchill exhibition, whom the president is said to admire.

Once they had finished, smoked salmon with a hollandaise sauce and beetroot salad was for starters, before Hereford beef and roasted vegetables for mains and strawberry jelly, clotted cream and vanilla shortbread for dessert.

Cllr Hudspeth said the event benefitted the area as it showed Woodstock and Oxfordshire 'at its best'.

Meanwhile the protesters decided to march around Woodstock town centre at 8pm before the crowds dispersed.

A band added to the atmosphere

At the prime minister's country retreat, Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, Mr Trump did not acknowledge the protest but said it was a very productive dinner with Mrs May.

"We had a dinner where I think we've probably never developed a better relationship, we spoke for an hour, an hour and a half, and it was really something," he said.

