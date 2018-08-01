Warwickshire champion of Horton hospital promoted to council cabinet

A Warwickshire champion of the Horton General Hospital has been appointed to Stratford District Council’s cabinet.

Cllr Jacqui Harris, who is a staff nurse and lives in Fenny Compton, has been made portfolio holder for health, wellbeing and housing.

She has been a district councillor since 2015 and is currently chairman of audit and standards committee, vice-chairman of employment and appointments committee, and a member of the independent person recruitment sub-committee and overview and scrutiny committee.

She is also a member of a number of outside bodies representing the council on the Community Partnership Network - Better Health Care Programme for Banbury and Surrounding Area, South Warwickshire Community Safety Partnership and Warwickshire Safeguarding Children Board.

Cllr Harris is currently a staff nurse, having retired from the police in 2011 following a successful career; one of the highlights being a member of the national prosecution team.

All these roles have given her an insight into many aspects of the public sector particularly, health and policing, a council spokesman said.

In her spare time, Cllr Harris is a regular concert goer and enjoys all music genres, and enjoys travelling, heading to China, Tibet and Nepal this year, including a visit to Everest Base Camp.

Cllr Harris replaces Cllr Peter Richards on the cabinet while Cllr Danny Kendall (Wellesbourne West) will replace her as audit and standards committee chairman.