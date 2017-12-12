Warwick Road pedestrian crossing gets the go-ahead

Labour County Councillor for Banbury Ruscote, Mark Cherry, announced last week that work is due to start in March 2018 on a new pedestrian crossing on the Warwick Road.

The safety measure will be located at the midway point between North Oxfordshire Academy and the mini-roundabout at Cromwell Road, 100 metres south of Ferndale Road Junction.

Cllr Cherry said: “The Warwick Road, between these two points, has become very busy and up until now there has been no safe way to cross.

“Many school children use Warwick Road and also the cut-through from Sinclair Avenue, and residents I have spoken to have voiced concerns about increased traffic and safety issues.

“Our bid to the Government’s National Productivity Investment Fund was successful and following a period of public consultation and scrutiny by the Banbury Town Council Traffic Advisory Committee, Oxfordshire County Council has now given the go-ahead.

He added: “I’m very pleased with this outcome and the new crossing will undoubtedly improve safety for all residents in my constituency.”

Consultation on the plans began in September.