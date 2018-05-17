Warriner student raises the stakes with Liverpool jersey auction

A Warriner School student is pulling out all the stops in a bid to raise money for a charity expedition to Peru with the auction of a signed Liverpool shirt.

15-year-old Harry Burns is attempting to raise £4,295 to take part in regeneration projects in the South American country.

Harry Burns' signed Liverpool shirt is up for auction NNL-180517-152354001

Last month Harry organised and ran a family bingo event, raising £895 towards his tally.

Today Harry will launch an auction for a signed Liverpool shirt featuring all of the 16 first team players including Golden Boot winner Mo Salah. The featured signatories will be competing on May 26 in Kiev for the title of Champions of Europe.

The shirt will come with a full certificate of authenticity and the starting bid is £250.

The online auction begins today, Thursday, May 17 at 6pm and will run until 6pm on Thursday May 31.

To view the shirt and place your bid to help Harry take a step closer to Peru click here.