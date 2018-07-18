Warning not to keep dogs in hot vehicles in Banbury car parks

A poster warning drivers not to leave dogs in their vehicles will be put up in Cherwell District Council car parks thanks to a Banbury councillor.

Cllr Hannah Banfield asked for her posters to be displayed to remind people of the dangers, which council leader Barry Wood supported at a meeting on Monday.

Cllr Banfield, who represents Banbury Cross and Neithrop, told Cllr Wood: “Some weeks ago I was contacted by Judy Gray of the Dogs Trust asking if I would consider helping to highlight the dangers of dogs being left unattended in parked vehicles in hot weather.

“Sadly some dogs will die as a result of this due to heat exhaustion.

“I have given a poster to you that could be displayed in all the council’s car parks across the district and if we agree to help with this important issue, we could also put this information on Cherwell District’s website.”

Cllr Wood responded saying he ‘wholeheartedly agreed’ and that he would ‘make sure that is done’.