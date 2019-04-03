Walk this way for Meningitis

Dig your hiking boots, wellies or even your flip flops as tomorrow (April 4) is National Walking Day and the UK’s largest meningitis charity is inviting everyone to join their new Marathon Month challenge.

Rather than running a complete marathon in a day, Meningitis Now is asking people to sign up to walk the full 26.2 miles over the course of a month - whether that be through 26 mini-walks, a couple of epic weekend treks, or any other combination of strolls and strides.

Get your hiking boots on for Meningitis Now

Meningitis Now community fundraiser, Jo Wilson, said: “This is a brilliant way to raise money for a great cause as well as getting out into the fresh air and doing a bit of healthy exercise.” Other ways supporters could get involved could involve taking your dog for a daily trot around the block to organising workplace lunchtime hikes.

Jo added: “Use your imagination and come up with some fun ways to complete your marathon. The best thing about this is that pretty much anyone can do it – you don’t need any training, or skills, or even specialist equipment.

“What I love about this is that you can just grab some friends, pull on some shoes and go. And what better reward do you need at the end of your walks than knowing all the money you’ve raised will be going to supporting people who live with the impact of meningitis?”

One Meningitis Now supporter who plans to get involved is Julia Styles, who lost her daughter Emily to meningitis aged just 19 in 2014.

Julia has supported the charity for years following her daughter’s tragic death. “Kind, thoughtful” Emily died on New Year’s Day just before she was about to take up a place at university to study to become a special needs primary school teacher.

Since then, mum Julia has raised or donated thousands of pounds to Meningitis Now, as well as been involved in other fundraising efforts.

She said: “It’s such a great idea to get involved in something like this that anyone can do, at any time of the year. What I really like about this is the idea of bringing a group together to do something for a great charity.

“We all know that physical exercise is good for you – including walking. But I also think we can underestimate the positive mental health benefits. As someone who has been bereaved and had to cope with a lot of grief, I find getting out into the fresh air can be really healing.

To find out more about Marathon Month and to join the challenge visit the Meningitis Now website.