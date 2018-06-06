Vintage train engine steams into Banbury ahead of 50th Bloxham Rally

Train spotters will need to head off track to catch sight of a vintage traction engine in Banbury over the next two Saturdays.

The Burrell Traction Engine will be on display in Banbury’s Market Place to promote the 50th anniversary of Bloxham Steam Rally.

The publicity stunt has been organised by members of Banbury Rally ahead of the upcoming Bloxham Steam Rally on June 23 and 24.

Nathan Allan of Banbury Rally said: “The Bloxham Steam Rally is one of the oldest events of its kind in the country and we want to invite as many people as possible to join us in celebrating our 50th anniversary.

“The steam engine will act as a taster of what to expect over the weekend and give people a chance to find out more about the Bloxham Steam Rally and what’s on offer.

“There will also be the chance to win prizes and several free tickets by entering a prize draw.

“Whilst the rally is centred on an extensive display of vintage vehicles and steam engines, it is not just tailored for enthusiasts; it’s a diverse event aimed at the whole family.

“This year we have our busiest programme to date to ensure there is something for everyone ranging from dog shows, animal displays and craft stalls to fairground rides, demonstrations and a Spitfire flypast.”

Representatives from the Banbury Rally will accompany the steam engine display to answer any questions about the vehicle or the Bloxham Steam Rally itself.

The engine will be on display from 10am until 2pm on Saturday (June 9) and June 16.

Entry costs £10 for over 16s, £5 for under-16s and under-fives go free. The rally takes place off Milton Road in Bloxham and on-site camping is available.

For more information visit www.banbury-rally.co.uk.