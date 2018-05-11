VIDEO: Space Studio lifts off

Students launch two balloons into near space for scientific research.

Year 11 students, together with Astrotech, sent two helium filled balloons into near space today, May 11.

Space Studio students inflate the first of two space balloons they will launch

The balloons will each carry specific payloads up to 30km into the stratosphere which will mimic environments found on Mars.

One balloon contains pig semen which students will study on its return to earth to see if human reproduction may be possible on the Red planet.

The second payload is a selection of fruit to understand how extreme radiation and sub-zero temperatures effect food.

It is expected that each balloon will be in the air for about two to three hours and tracking devices will allow the students to recover them when they land. They are expected to come back to Earth in Nottinghamshire.

To track the balloons for the next couple of hour visit https://tracker.habhub.org and search for Luna or Spacef.