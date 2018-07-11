Video shows huge US military operation which could be coming to Blenheim Palace as part of Donald Trump visit

Video footage shows two huge US military aircraft in England as the build-up to Donald Trump’s visit to Oxfordshire gathers pace.

V22 Osprey tiltrotor military aircraft, which can take off and land vertically, were spotted in London on Monday as the security operation for Trump’s three-day visit this week – which takes in dinner at Blenheim Palace tomorrow (Thursday, July 12) – is stepped up.

The operation is estimated to cost £30m as 10,000 police officers are also deployed.

The mammoth military aircraft whipped up grass and litter as they skimmed the treetops on Monday afternoon.

One onlooker, who captured the footage, said he was blown off his bicycle as he stopped to watch the military aircraft.

Philip Robinson, 33, who works as a speech therapist near Regents Park, said: “It was unbelievable.

“These two huge American military helicopters came flying in, and hovered above the park for around 15 minutes.

“It was very noisy. There were a few people around, and most of them were intrigued. I think I was the only one who was a little bit annoyed.

“It’s a public park full of ordinary people just trying to enjoy some peace and quiet. They shouldn’t be allowed to do this here.”

Philip added that he got blown off his bike by the air from the helicopters blades, and said: “I blame Donald Trump.”

Controversial US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are due to attend a black-tie dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May with 100 other guests at Blenheim.

Protesters are expected to line the gates and fences at the Woodstock mansion, including members of the Banbury and West Oxfordshire Labour parties.

Protests planned for Donald Trump’s visit to Blenheim Palace