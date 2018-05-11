VIDEO: Firefighters rescue teenagers after climbing up Banbury Town Hall scaffolding

Four teenage boys climbed onto the scaffolding surrounding Banbury Town Hall last night (Thursday, May 10), with two of them having to be rescued by firefighters.

A bystander said two boys climbed back down and were collared by a police officer who alerted the fire service as two others were stuck at third floor height at around 10pm.

The teenagers got stuck climbing on the scaffolding at Banbury Town Hall

A fire crew from Banbury managed to get the boys down safely with a ladder and they were collected by their parents.

Mike Adcock from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Scaffoldings are dangerous places and no-one should be on them unless they are properly trained.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman added: "We received a concern for welfare call at 9.30pm last night regarding some boys seen on scaffolding in Bridge Street, Banbury.

"They came down safely, two with help from the fire service, and officers spoke with the boys and their parents."

A Banbury Town Council spokesman said: "The council would like to warn people that climbing on scaffolding can be extremely dangerous and serious accidents can happen.

"The council’s contractors have made every effort to make the scaffolding secure."