VIDEO: Dogs for Good's Fidget demonstrates calming technique for autistic children

Oxfordshire Freemasons got to see first hand some of the techniques family dogs are being taught to help their owners.

The organisation has donated £60,000 to Dogs for Good, in Banbury, to fund workshops, called PAWS, to help families of autistic children get the most out of their family dog.

(Left to right) Alison Pearce and family dog Harvey, Andrew Keech from Oxfordshire Freemasons and Dogs for Good demo dog, Fidget and Dogs for Good PAWS Family Dog Instructor, Robbie Campbell.

In this short clip Dogs for Good has sent to the Banbury Guardian, Fidget the PAWS Family Workshop demo dog and PAWS instructor Robbie Campbell, demonstrates to Andrew Keech, from Oxfordshire Freemasons, the ‘head rest’ task, which is used as a calming technique and is especially helpful for reducing anxiety in children with autism.

The workshops are a series of three one-day sessions which demonstrate how a well-trained family dog can benefit the behaviour and development of autistic children.