VIDEO: Chipping Norton Neighbourhood Watch organiser awarded by police

The organiser of Chipping Norton Neighbourhood Watch was honoured for her volunteering at Thames Valley Police's community awards.

Clare Percival implemented the project after falling victim to crime herself when her caravan was stolen, and it has gone from strength to strength.

Police officers, PCSOs, special constables and volunteers were celebrated at the awards ceremony at Eynsham Hall on Wednesday (May 16).

On winning the 'community volunteer' award, Clare said: "I was totally overwhelmed when I heard that I had been nominated and had won this award.

"I never would have thought I would be nominated for doing something that I enjoy doing and am passionate about."

In January, the nominations opened with members of the public, community groups, police officers and staff, and partners all submitting nominations for those people they felt had enhanced the service Thames Valley Police offers.

After receiving nearly 400 entries, the nominations were sifted and then reviewed by a judging panel chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Ross.

ACC Ross said: “The Community Policing Awards give residents, community organisations and businesses the opportunity to recognise a member of our force who they think has gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference to local people and local communities.

“Again the response this year from residents was excellent and it was inspiring to see the difference the winners and other nominees are making in their communities to the everyday lives of residents in the Thames Valley.

"Selecting the winners was a difficult but rewarding experience for the panel and I would like to congratulate the winners as well as acknowledge all of the nominees for their hard work and dedication.”