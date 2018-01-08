VIDEO: Campaign urging people to get involved in policing

Thames Valley Police is asking members of the public to get involved in policing in their community as part of their New Year’s resolutions.

Over the next two weeks, the force will be promoting its Active Communities campaign, to encourage more people to get involved in policing matters and issues affecting communities in Banbury and the wider Thames Valley.

TVP are starting the campaign with a video about how members of the public can get involved in community forums as well as launching a specialist volunteering opportunity for those interested in fraud prevention.

Inspector Nicole James said: “Our Active Communities campaign aims to show that everyone can contribute to local policing, regardless of your age or background.

“We value and need your local expertise to work with us to police your neighbourhood and meet the needs of your community.

“You don’t have to have a lot of time to spare or commit to travelling long distances, we’ve got a role to suit everyone.

“From having your say on local issues through one of our community forums or independent advisory groups, to using your skills and knowledge in one of our voluntary roles – you could play a vital role in helping keep your community safe.”

Below are just a few ways people can get active in their community:

• Community forums are open to all members of the public and held both online and in person at times to suit everyone. They let people have their say on what matters most to them, enabling the public and police to work together to solve issues.

• Independent advisory groups exist in each ‘local police area’. Meeting four times a year (usually in the evening) the groups are made up of, and chaired by members of the public, supported by officers from policing teams. Members represent their communities, sharing their views on policing issues affecting residents and challenging them when necessary.

• Fraud Prevention Volunteers work closely alongside officers and staff to help raise awareness and understanding of fraud and cyber-related crime, arranging and attending events as well as offering advice and guidance to both members of the public and businesses. TVP is looking for people that could spare just a few hours a month to use their existing knowledge and experience in this area to help us tackle this crime.

• Cadet Leaders help inspire and support young police cadets, developing their skills and confidence. They assist with weekly meetings as well as supporting activities and events in the community. Cadet Leaders need to be over 18 and able to commit to one evening a week with some additional hours when required.

Applications for all of the above positions can be made via the TVP Vacancies page.

For more information about the campaign and other ways to get involved visit the force’s website and follow the campaign on our social media using #ActiveCommunities.