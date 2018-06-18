VIDEO: Banbury getting behind England with decorated houses

Houses across Banbury have been covered in St George's flags ahead of England's opening match of the World Cup this evening (Monday, June 18).

England take on Tunisia in Russia at 7pm and fans across the town are eagerly waiting kick-off.

Lin Steele outside her house covered in England flags

Lin Steele has covered her Mold Crescent house and her neighbour's in flags, which she does every year, and believes England can make it to the final.

"We like to show our support and we love football, our grandkids play football, so it's nice to get together for the World Cup," she said.

At the corner of Mold Crescent and Orchard Way, Martin Preedy's house is already adorned with white and red but he has plans for more.

"Every time England play in the major tournaments we decorate the house, it's amazing and everyone thinks it's great, we even get strangers taking pictures," he said.

Lin Steele's family are ready for the Tunisia match

Send your photos of houses decorated in England fans to editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk or on Facebook.

Martin Preedy's house on Orchard Way