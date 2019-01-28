Valentines Day invitation at Chacombe

Care home staff at Chacombe House, Chacombe have issued an invitation to elderly people who may be lonely on Valentine’s Day to join residents for a special lunch. The Valentine’s Day date is on Thursday, February 14 at 12.30pm for a three-course meal.

The Barchester Healthcare home’s head chef will be baking a selection of sweet and savoury treats including scones with jam and cream, finger sandwiches, cookies, and shortbread, all served alongside tea and coffees. Guests will be able to enjoy a live performance of romantic classics by local singer Bill James.

General manager said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people especially as the weather gets colder and on a day celebrating love, it can be really tough for those who may have lost their nearest and dearest. Our doors are always open to new friends and neighbours in the community.” To join the lunch, contact Ms Shibu on 01295 712001.