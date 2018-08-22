Update: Travellers move onto Banbury site

Vans, caravans and horse boxes have moved onto a Banbury field.

Over a dozen vehicles, including caravans, large panel vans, SUVs, cars and horse boxes have moved onto the field between Costa and the Esso garage on Ermont Way just off the M40 junction. A number of ponies are grazing at the site.

Ponies can be seen grazing on the site

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "We were called at around 3.30pm yesterday, August 21, to reports of an unauthorised encampment on land off Ermont Way, Banbury.

"We are liaising with the landowner over the encampment."

Cherwell District Council have yet to respond to requests for information.

