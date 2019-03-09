UPDATE: Thieves rip ATM out of the wall at Co-op in south Warwickshire

An ATM has been ripped out of the wall in the early hours of the morning (Saturday) at the Co-op in Kineton.

Since our article earlier today, Warwickshire Police have now released more information about the break-in.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from Warwickshire Police were called to the Co-op on Banbury Street in Kineton at around 2.50am this morning (Saturday, March 9).

“Officers arrived to find extensive damage to the shop and the ATM missing.

“CCTV footage revealed that six men broke into the store and loaded the ATM into a white van, before making off in the van and another vehicle, believed to be an Audi, in the direction of Compton Verney.

“The suspects are described as male and having their faces covered.

“Following a search of the area by officers, the white van was located and recovered in Norton Lindsey.”

A similar incident happened in Shipston a couple of weeks ago.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the Kineton raid is asked to call 101 quoting incident 41 of 9 March. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111