UPDATE: Search for 17-year-old continues in Bishops Itchington

Police officers remain at the Bishops Bowl Lakes area in Bishops Itchington this morning (friday) following a report of a 17-year-old boy entering the water on Thursday evening.

Police were called at around 6.30pm after concerns were raised for the boy.

Photo from the scene near the quarry at Bishops Itchington.

Specialist water rescue teams and emergency services are in the area and thorough searches are being conducted.

These will continue throughout the day.

A cordon has been set up and the B4451 remains closed at this time.

The boy’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

The scene near the quarry at Bishops Itchington last night (Thursday).

Inspector Rupert Atkinson said: “We continue to search the area with specialist teams and the support of a number of partners.

“There is a lot of speculation on social media and we would ask that people respect the family’s privacy.

“We would also encourage anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be pivotal as we continue our search.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service were also called to the scene last night.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews were told a teenage male had got into difficulty in the water.

“Ambulance crews worked closely with Warwickshire Fire Service and Warwickshire Police to begin searching for the teenager.

“Sadly, all of our resources were stood down for the night without the patient having been found.

“Specialist police water rescue teams have returned to the site this morning to continue the search.

“The family of the missing teenager continue to be supported by specialist officers from Warwickshire Police.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have release the following statement:

“At 18.21pm on Thursday July 26 Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service following concerns for the welfare of a 17 year old male at a disused quarry between Bishops Itchington and Deppers Bridge.

“Crews trained in Water Rescue were immediately dispatched from Gaydon, Fenny Compton, Southam and Leamington, along with specialist boat crews from Rugby.

“The first crew from Gaydon Fire Station were in attendance in 8 minutes and a rescue sled was launched soon afterwards.

“Two more sleds were launched as they arrived at the scene. Long reach rescue poles are in use to assist in the search.”

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101 quoting incident number 396 of 26 July.