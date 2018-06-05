UPDATE: Passersby help woman after welfare incident on footbridge in Banbury

Members of the public including a councillor went to the assistance of a woman involved in a welfare incident on a footbridge in Banbury yesterday (Tuesday, June 5).

Drivers and passersby were alerted to the welfare of the woman, described as being in her 20s, on the bridge over Upper Windsor Street at around 4pm.

Former Banbruy mayor Cllr Nicholas Turner was among those talking to her and tried to break her fall when she jumped.

A police spokesman said she was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cllr Turner said: “The fact that she doesn’t have life-threatening injuries was a relief.

“I just feel so desperately sorry for her and I hope she can make a full recovery.”

Cllr Turner, who sits on both Cherwell district and Banbury town councils, stopped his car when he noticed others, including a lorry driver, had done the same just past the traffic lights for Swan Close Road.

They managed to stop traffic on both sides of Upper Cherwell Street and people were talking to the woman from both the road and footbridge while waiting for the emergency services.

Cllr Turner, who used to play for Banbury Rugby Club and ran Drayton Leisure Golf Centre, said he did his best to break her fall but it was all a bit of blur that happened very quickly.

Police cars and an ambulance then arrived who took over the situation and the woman was taken to hospital.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said yesterday: “A fear for welfare incident has now been resolved.

“A woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”