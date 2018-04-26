UPDATE: March in solidarity for Alfie Evans in Banbury called off

A peaceful march in Banbury to show support for seriously-ill toddler Alfie Evans and his family has been called off.

The baby’s parents have been in a lengthy legal fight with doctors at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool over his care with attention from across the globe.

Kristian Maroney, from Banbury, was inspired by marches in other towns and cities to show solidarity for Alfie with a demonstration through the town centre today (Friday, April 27).

But after Alfie’s father asked for their supporters, known as Alfie’s Army, to stand down yesterday, Kristian has cancelled the march.

“That’s their wish and we’re supporting them so if we did the march then it would be against their wishes, so I’ve decided to call it off,” he said.

Alfie has a rare undiagnosed degenerative neurological condition and has been in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.

His parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, from Bootle, Merseyside, have been fighting against the hospital’s wish to have his ventilator switched off.

That was done on Monday but the boy is still in hospital –his parents’ attempts to take him to Italy for treatment after support from the Pope have also been blocked.

Mr Evans read a statement outside the hospital yesterday saying he wanted to ‘build bridges’ with doctors.