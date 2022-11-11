Update: Cordon removed in Banbury town centre as bomb experts deal with unidentified object from canal
The cordon in Banbury town centre has now been removed after bomb experts were called in to deal with an unidentified object in the canal.
By Jack Ingham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Nov 2022, 7:08pm
The object has now been taken away by Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers.
“As such the cordon has been removed,” said Thames Valley Police.
“Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this.”
Most Popular
The object was pulled from the water by Bridge Street at around 2pm but a cordon was put in place as a precaution.
This inevitably led to traffic delays in the town centre.