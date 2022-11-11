News you can trust since 1838
Update: Cordon removed in Banbury town centre as bomb experts deal with unidentified object from canal

The cordon in Banbury town centre has now been removed after bomb experts were called in to deal with an unidentified object in the canal.

By Jack Ingham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 7:08pm

The object has now been taken away by Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers.

“As such the cordon has been removed,” said Thames Valley Police.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this.”

Explosives teams attend incident on Banbury canal as unidentified object found.

The object was pulled from the water by Bridge Street at around 2pm but a cordon was put in place as a precaution.

This inevitably led to traffic delays in the town centre.

