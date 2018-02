Banbury’s Go Trampolining in Bridge Wharf has unveiled a state-of-the-art bungee rig that gives anyone the chance to trampoline.

The harness was officially opened by Paralympic champion Beverley Gull on February 11.

The funds for the rig, purchased from the US, were raised via ‘skipathon’ and ‘jump Everest’ events.

The structure houses a harness which will enable users to learn how to somersault and turn safely.