Unseen Hornton artefacts rediscovered in national archives

A collection of Anglo- Saxon artefacts ,dating from the sixth century and hidden away in the British Museum since 1886 have been rediscovered thanks to the diligence and research of a Hornton resident.

The ‘Hornton hoard’ which dates from 500 to 550 AD is jewellery found in the tunnel grave of a high status woman in the latter part of the 19th century.

Square head brooch

The Rev Charles Heaven, vicar at the time, was known to be supplementing his income from farming the Church Glebe land. At the time of the discovery of the grave a house was being built on the land, probably for his curate.

The condition of Hornton Church, too, was considered to be a public scandal as there had been no repairs since the 15th century.

There is conjecture that Reverend Heaven was under duress to continue restoration work as a facet of gaining his living.

Records show that he did attempt to raise £5,000 but little is known whether he achieved that or not.

What is known is that he sold his ‘Hornton hoard’ to a French dealer before it came into the possession of the British Museum.in 1886 where it remains to this day.

Hornton resident, Mrs Barbara Greenhalgh, carried out extensive research to find out where it was. Now Banbury Museum is working with the Hornton History Group to get the ‘hoard’ on loan to show in the museum’s newly refurbished gallery.

It consists of a large gilded bronze square–headed brooch, which would have been fastened to a cloak, two identically decorated round brooches for fixing to the shoulders of a tunic and a number of amber and glass beads which would have been strung between the broaches.

In June the director of Banbury Museum, Simon Townsend and Hornton History Group secretary Mrs Laurie Stewart–Furneaux made a visit to the British Museum in London following a special request to view the artefacts which appear to have never gone on display despite being in their possession since 1886.

Mrs Stewart-Furneaux said: “Despite our request, the British Museum is dragging its heels about a decision to bring the jewellery to our museum where they can be displayed for the first time. We are now asking for support of our MP to assist in hurrying them along.”

It is not only common for the country’s larger museums to loan artefacts to smaller provincial museums, it is actually encouraged.

Mr Townsend said: “There is a government policy in place encouraging national museums to do all they can to make collections available to provincial museums.”

Banbury Museum currently has a loan collection on display from the Victoria and Albert Museum.

A British Museum spokesperson said: “The British Museum is one of the world’s leading lenders of objects to museums and institutions across the UK and the world.

“In 2017/18 the Museum lent more than 2,500 objects to 126 UK venues. We are always keen to lend more objects to more venues, enabling as many people as possible throughout the UK to see important parts of the national collection that the Museum cares for.

“This activity does require a large commitment of resources at the Museum, so loan requests take time to set up and process. Our loans team are in touch with Banbury Museum directly to progress a request to loan the hoard in 2019.”