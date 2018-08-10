Unconscious old man left with serious burns after Banbury flat fire

An elderly man has been left with 35 per cent burns to his body after a fire at a Banbury flat in the early hours of this morning (Friday, August 10).

The man was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital after the fire on Miller Road at around 2.30am, believed to have been caused by a cigarette.

Crew manager Daniel Knibbs said: “The fire service was alerted to this incident by a neighbour whose smoke alarm was sounding, and had awoken him.

“This highlights the importance of having working smoking alarms in your property.”

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Banbury and Deddington were mobilised to the fire.

On attending, the officer in charge confirmed that a resident was still inside the flat so crews forced entry to the property.

A team wearing breathing apparatus, using a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera, were quickly able to locate and rescue the unconscious man with serious burns to his body.

Firefighters gave first aid and oxygen prior to the arrival of South Central Ambulance Service, who took over his care.

He was taken by ambulance to Stoke Mandeville hospital for treatment to the burns, and was conscious and alert when he left the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing but early indications are that it was most likely due to the man falling asleep with a cigarette, according to the fire service.