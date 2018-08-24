Unanimous support for sports centre plans on Adderbury field

Unanimous support was given by councillors for the first steps in turning a field in Adderbury into a sports centre with a new village hall yesterday (Thursday, August 23).

Adderbury Parish Council’s plan to change the use of the land off Milton Road from agricultural to recreational was approved by Cherwell District Council’s planning committee.

Ward councillor Chris Heath said she was ‘delighted’ to see the proposal ‘finally’ come before the committee, which has been many years in the making.

“I’m very pleased it’s got to the stage where officer feel that they can put it forward for approval,” she said.

The field next to Ball Colegrave has a covenant on to protect it from house-builders and the parish council has been trying to turn it into a new home for Adderbury Park Football Club for a number of years.

Parish council chairman Diane Bratt said the various consultations on the subject have been supported by the villagers – but seven letters of objection were sent to the council, with 17 in favour.

“The parish council intends to provide Adderbury with a first-class village facility which I hope councillors can support,” she said.

In the responses from residents, some believe it will benefit the village by having better facilities while others claim it will be detrimental to neighbours and further for visitors to walk.

Neighbours Ball Colegrave had expressed concern about the impact of floodlights on its business, but the lighting is not part of this application, and a planning officer said other issues had been ironed out.

The approval means grass can be sown to prepare the field for potentially two adult football pitches, which would take 18 months to two years to complete.

Plus bids can be made for grants to fund the project, as well as further consultations with residents about what they would like to have there, all before a further application to the district council for the final proposal.