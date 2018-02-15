Unanimous support for Banbury Museum expansion plans

Banbury Museum’s plans to more than double in size with a large expansion were unanimously approved by councillors this afternoon (Thursday, February 15).

The museum submitted a proposal to build a three-storey extension to provide more room for exhibitions, a lecture hall and a cafe.

Cherwell District Council’s planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the outline plans, with further details about how the extension will look to be decided with a later application.

Cllr Surinder Dhesi said: “I support this proposal, I think it’s been a long time coming.

“I used to work at a primary school and we regularly went on trips to the museum – I think it’s well used and I move the application for approval.”

The overall floor space would go from 1,322sqm to 2,815sqm with an extension of a modern style built towards Spiceball Park Road.

Planning officer Bob Duxbury said Oxfordshire County Council’s opposition to the plans over parking fears and servicing were not worthy of rejecting the application.

Mr Duxbury said the museum has never had its own parking provision so people do expect to park there, and most will be in the town centre anyway.

Plus Banbury was deemed to have sufficient parking space when Castle Quay 2 was being discussed three years ago, he said.

The extension would build over the existing service road for lorries to deliver exhibitions, so it is planned to have a ‘lay-by’ off Spiceball Park Road where such vehicles can stop.

The county council argued this was unacceptable as the planned Lidl supermarket car park access would be opposite the museum which could cause conflict.

But Mr Duxbury said lorries would be delivering to the museum very few times a year so the potential conflict would be reduced and not enough to reject the plans.

Cllr Alastair Milne-Home said Cherwell should take responsibility for making an agreement between the museum and the supermarket to minimise any issues.

Many councillors had to leave the committee room during the discussion for being on the executive, but it was not explained exactly why.

Banbury Museum has been contacted for comment.