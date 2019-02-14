UK's top amateur boxers are heading to Banbury this weekend

The sharp end of the England Boxing National Youth Championships will take place over three days at Spiceball Park Leisure Centre, beginning Friday.

The event will see around 160 of the country’s best young boxers, aged 17 or 18 years, battle it out across 21 weight divisions for the coveted national title.

Competitors will represent 10 UK regions who will battle it out during quarter-finals bouts on Friday, February 15, semi-finals on Saturday, February 16 and the grand finals on Sunday, February 17 when England Boxing's National Youth champions for 2019 will be crowned.

Amateur boxing is alive and well in Banbury with two stables of active fighters at Banbury Boxing Club and the Spit 'n' Sawdust. although no fighters from the town have made the event.

Boxing will commences at 1pm each day in two rings. Each bout will be three rounds of three minutes.

Tickets are available from the ticket desk inside the leisure centre, priced at £20 for adults, £10 concessions (65+) and £5 children (6 to 15 years), while under-5s and under are free.

For those not able to attend the tournament will be shown on the England Boxing YouTube channel.

For a full list of each day scheduled bouts visit the England Boxing website.