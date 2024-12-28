Police search for keen wild swimmer missing from Scottish island

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a keen swimmer who has gone missing from Shetland.

Ian Napier, 58, has not been seen or heard from since 9am on Friday, December 27.

Mr Napier is known to go walking and swimming in the south of Shetland, police said.

He is described as 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he was last heard from.

HM Coastguard and a lifeboat has been involved in a search for Mr Napier, who works as a senior fisheries policy advisor at University of Highlands and Islands in Shetland, it is understood.

Chief Inspector Donna Allan said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ian, it is out of character for him not to be in touch with his family.

“Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ian is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2936 of 27 December, 2024