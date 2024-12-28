Body found in search for missing Edinburgh woman Santra Saju, 22

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Santra Saju, 22, went missing from the South Gyle area on December 6.

A body has been found in the search for an Edinburgh woman who went missing more than three weeks ago.

Police were informed of a body in the water near to Newbridge around 11.55am on Friday, December 27.

Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Santra Saju, 22, has been informed.

Ms Saju, from the South Gyle area, was last seen at the Asda store in the Burnvale area of Livingston on Friday, December 6.

The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.