Tysoe gardens opening this weekend

For the third year running Tysoe residents will be opening their garden gates to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

The scheme raises money for palliative care charities including Marie Curie and Macmillan.

This Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3, nine Tysoe gardens will once again be open to the public.

Tysoe’s gardens debuted in the NGS in 2016 and raised £8,000 attracting 1,200 visitors.

The nine gardens will be open between 2pm and 6pm both days, they are: Dinsdale House, Garden Cottage and Walled Kitchen Garden, Home Farm, Ivydale, Kernel Cottage, Laurel House, The Old Butcher’s House, Smartswell Cottage and The Willows.

Entry to all nine gardens is just £6 with children entering free.

Once again there will be homemade teas available in Tysoe village hall and cold drinks from Garden Cottage.

A free bus ride around the gardens will also be available.

For more information visit www.ngs.org