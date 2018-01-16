Twyford dance school pupils filmed as extras for Darkest Hour

Around 70 children from a Twyford dance school and some parents were part of filming for Churchill movie Darkest Hour, eagerly waiting to see if they made the final cut.

Students from Kaleidoscope Dance Studios dressed up as French evacuees and met lead actor Gary Oldman while filming at an airbase near Bicester.

Henry White, 13, on the Darkest Hour set. Photo: Katie Walford NNL-180116-164552001

Auditions were held at St John’s Priory School before filming at the end of 2016 and early last year, but those involved have only been allowed to discuss it since the BAFTA-nominated movie came out on Friday (January 12).

Katie Walford, who runs the studio, said: “It was such an educational experience for the children, partly about the wartime and they got to learn about the clothes and the history of the war, but also it was such a great experience for them to be on set and see how a Hollywood studio operates.”

The children came from all over Banbury and the surrounding areas and one, 13-year-old Henry White, was featured in the trailer.

Katie’s children got to meet Oldman after his lengthy time in make-up becoming Winston Churchill, and she said he was very kind but her daughters did not recognise him initially!