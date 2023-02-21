Two young brothers near Banbury will ride 150 miles to raise money for Ukrainian relief

Cycling brothers Aidan and Benedict ready to race in Morecambe

Aidan, aged 11, and eight-year-old Benedict from Mollington are keen cyclists and have both been riding since the age of four. They are familiar with challenges, as most weekends they race their bikes for the Stratford Juniors Cycling Club and in the West Midlands and national races.

However, this will be a very different challenge, one of endurance and determination, where they will need to ride much further than they have ever before.

The boys and their dad, who is supporting them, are giving up three days of their half-term break to complete this challenge, and they have even set themselves the target of raising £1,000 for the charity.

They will leave home on Tuesday, February 21, and travel nearly 50 miles to Worcester on the first day of the challenge. The second day will take them over the Welsh border as they travel more than 65 miles to Llandrindod Wells before completing the final leg of 40 miles to Aberystwyth.

Along the way, the boys will face nearly 10,000 feet of climbing over the Welsh hills and the uncertainty of the British weather.

Their arrival in Aberystwyth on Thursday February 23, will coincide with the one-year anniversary of the last day before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

