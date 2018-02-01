Twitter bid to save Thames Valley Police mounted police horses

Hundreds of people have joined a Twitter campaign urging Thames Valley Police to hold their horses about scrapping their mounted section.

The nine horse unit, based at Milton Keynes police station, last month faced the axe due to funding cuts.

A budget meeting decided to spare it in the short term but launched a review of its long-term future.

Last week Chief Constable Francis Habgood promised there were no plans to remove the mounted section before 2019 “at the earliest”.

Protestors have now taken to Twitter, setting up an account called Save TVP-Horses in a bid to secure its future beyond that date.

Within days the account picked up almost 1,000 followers.

The page states: “The added value of Thames Valley Police horses is immeasurable at large public events. Everyone is safer with their towering presence. “

It adds: “It’s easy to take something for granted until it may no longer be there...They must be saved.”

The horses are a familiar presence at Ascot each year, but also provide security at football matches and large public events all over the area.

Save TVP-Horses is now appealing for football fans to add their weight to the Twitter campaign.

A police spokesman said: “In line with forces nationally, Thames Valley Police continues to operate in an extremely challenging financial climate. The force has an ongoing commitment to deliver an effective and efficient police service that meets policing needs.”

Since 2010/11 Thames Valley police force has been forced to make £99m worth of savings. This equates to a reduction of more than 450 police officers.

A consultation is underway about increasing the police share of council tax to generate more cash. It would mean an extra £1 a month for the average property.