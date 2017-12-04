Trip of a lifetime on Santa’s train

The newest addition to Chiltern Railways’ fleet – the Santa Train – will be taking families from Banbury on a trip of a lifetime.

The train, which is believed to be the UK’s fastest sleigh, will enable Santa to deliver presents and transport customers carrying gifts between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street, via Banbury.

On December 16, Father Christmas will be taking specially selected families from Home-Start Banbury and Birmingham Children’s Hospital on a day out in London.

Chiltern Railways’ employed specialist train sleigh makers, Charles Rayner Ltd to put a vinyl wrap around one of its trains.

The train was transformed into a sleigh over a two-day period and will feature on the Chiltern line until after Christmas.

Santa’s elves have also been recruited to bring Christmas cheer and will be helping customers at Chiltern stations. Other festive celebrations will include carolling at stations.