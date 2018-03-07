Trinders brought to life with photo display

One of Banbury’s best-known shop windows has been brought back to life with a photographic exhibition.

Trinders in Broad Street has become the makeshift gallery for 50 pictures by Banbury photographer Neil Simmons which showcase the town’s most popular events.

The exhibition is the latest in a series facilitated by the Cherwell District Council-funded Banbury town team who aim to make attractive use of the windows of empty shop units while work continues to get them let.

The exhibition has also been supported by Visit Banbury and Banbury Litho and overseen by Artery owner and lead for the collective of artists that run Banbury’s Church Lane Gallery, Barry Whitehouse.

Deborah Menikoff, author of the local blog The Banburian and manager of Modern Parlance Photos, has curated the exhibition.

She says: “There’s always a lot happening in Banbury, events, exhibits, moments, that people might easily miss going about their day.

“White Commercial and the landlord kindly allowing us use of this space means people can get a new view of places they already know well.”

Banbury Town Council-run events captured in the images include: Banbury and District Show, Banbury Food Fair, Canal Day, Armed Forces Day, the Christmas Lights switch-on and the Old Town Party.

Mr Simmons said: “With some great historic architecture, countryside close by and so many fantastic, colourful events, Banbury is a great place to be a photographer.

“I’m delighted and grateful to be able to showcase some of the moments that make this such a great place to be.”

The shop has been recently bought and will be refurbished for retail and accommodation use.